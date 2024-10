Photos

CUTEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE EVER

LOOK: A big smiley face electric vehicle adorns the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit in Pasay City on Friday, 25 October. Bestune, a subsidiary of FAW Group Corporation, is among the leading Chinese car manufacturers. The Bestune Pony is a 4-seater mini electric car with a 170 km range, recognized as the best small electric vehicle from China.