Customs, lawmaker tackle abandoned balikbayan boxes

To address the pressing issue of abandoned balikbayan boxes caused by dishonest consolidators and deconsolidators, OFW Party List Rep. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino convened a meeting with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The aim is to ensure that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families receive their balikbayan boxes promptly.

During the meeting, the BoC outlined its initiatives, including proposed legislation, regulatory changes and ongoing collaborations.

As of Thursday, the BoC has successfully released over 11,000 balikbayan boxes to their rightful owners.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will handle the distribution of more than 4,000 abandoned boxes currently being processed by the BoC, reflecting the agency’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of Filipinos abroad and ensuring timely delivery of their packages.

One significant regulatory change is the draft Customs Administrative Order (CAO), which provides clear guidelines for consolidators and deconsolidators managing balikbayan boxes.

This draft aims to ensure proper handling, transportation, and timely release of packages by outlining the responsibilities of maritime cargo deconsolidators and consolidators.

The draft CAO has been submitted to the Department of Finance (DoF) and is under review by the BoC’s Legal Service, incorporating feedback from the DoF.

Additionally, the BoC has filed 11 criminal complaints with the Department of Justice against dishonest deconsolidators, with several other cases under investigation for potential legal action.

The agency is actively seeking legal remedies to hold these deconsolidators accountable.

Magsino expressed her gratitude for the BOC’s support in helping OFWs recover their balikbayan boxes.

She also emphasized a House Resolution calling for an investigation into fraudulent practices by dishonest freight forwarders, both domestically and internationally.

The resolution aims to examine the importing policies of manufacturers and address unjustifiable delays, theft, or loss of balikbayan boxes, with the ultimate goal of identifying responsible parties and determining if corrective legislation is needed.

BoC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla affirmed the agency’s full support for the investigation, stating, “The Bureau of Customs welcomes this inquiry and is prepared to participate actively. We sincerely appreciate Congresswoman Magsino’s initiative and ongoing support in addressing the challenges faced by our OFWs. Given our limited control over deconsolidators, we believe a legislative and whole-of-government approach is essential to effectively tackle the persistent issues surrounding balikbayan boxes.”

Maronilla added that the BoC remains steadfast in its mission to protect the welfare of Filipinos abroad and their families through stronger enforcement, clear regulations and collaborative efforts.