Cop killed in Batac road crash

BATAC CITY, Ilocos Norte — A police officer was killed in a vehicular collision along the Manila North Road in Barangay 14, Bungon, Batac City Thursday evening. The incident involved a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle and an Isuzu closed van.

Declared dead on arrival at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center was 29-year-old Jayson Arubio Mendoza, a member of the Batac City Police Station. He sustained severe head injuries after his motorcycle crashed with the van.

Initial investigations revealed that Arubio was traveling northbound when the van, heading south, allegedly veered into Arubio’s lane, causing the collision.

The motorcycle sustained severe damage and caught fire due to the impact, while the van suffered a broken windshield and a dented front bumper.

The van driver was unharmed but was also brought to hospital for a medical examination.