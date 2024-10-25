Co counters claims on Bicol's multi-billion peso flood control budget

Contrary to allegations of a multi-billion peso fund for Bicol’s flood control, the region has one of the smallest allocations in the national budget, a lawmaker stated on Friday.

Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, refuted pro-Duterte claims that Bicol had a ₱9.4 billion budget for flood control in 2023, asserting that Congress stopped funding “unnecessary” initiatives.

“There's no truth to the alleged billion-peso appropriations for Bicol flood control. In fact, the region’s funding for national roads and flood control are among the smallest in the country,” Co said.

Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine," with the international name "Trami," battered Bicol, resulting in widespread floods, landslides, and power outages over three days.

The death toll as of Friday had climbed to 46, with Bicol accounting for 28 of these fatalities, followed by CALABARZON with 15, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

Critics argued that substantial government allocations could have prevented such impacts. However, Co clarified that recent budgets prioritize flood control initiatives tied to water impounding facilities managed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), supporting the government’s goal of enhancing food security.

These water impounding facilities serve as crucial irrigation sources for farmlands, ensuring that the projects also contribute to agricultural productivity, Co explained.

“For the first time in three decades and across five administrations, we ceased funding for flood control projects, rock netting, and safety devices in the House of Representatives that do not provide long-term benefits,” he stressed.

He noted that the current administration's approach contrasts sharply with that of the Duterte administration, which allocated ₱51 billion to Davao and nearly ₱200 billion to rock netting over three years without ensuring alignment with food security and public safety.

Under the current administration, Co affirmed that every allocation is focused on projects that not only address disaster mitigation but also support Bicol’s food production. He pledged to continue advocating for effective infrastructure spending to promote sustainable development in the region.