CL police aiding typhoon-stricken Bicol

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — More than 100 troops, highly trained in rescue and relief operations, are being deployed to assist families affected by typhoon “Kristine,” which brought heavy monsoon rains and widespread damage to homes and properties in the Bicol region.

Police Regional Office 3 Director, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, emphasized the commitment of Central Luzon police officers to provide immediate support and assistance to those impacted by the disaster.

Local police units, he added, are actively gathering and organizing relief goods — including food, water, and essential supplies — to deliver timely assistance to families struggling to cope with the aftermath of the typhoon.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that families affected by typhoon “Kristine” receive the help they need. The police force stands ready to assist and show solidarity in their time of need,” Maranan said.

The Central Luzon top cop also urged the community to join in the relief efforts, saying, “Let us all restore hope and resilience for our brothers and sisters in Bicol and other hard-hit areas. Every little effort counts, and together, we can make a significant difference.”