‘City of Firsts’ celebrates legacy of innovation, transformation

History

What began as a vast grassland has blossomed in the 60s into a bustling urban center, one that is renowned for its landmark destinations. The Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza and Farmers Market — each a trailblazer in its own right — formed the foundation of what would be eventually known as the Araneta Center.

Over the years, the center evolved alongside the expanding needs of the growing and modernizing metro.

“Araneta City has always been at the forefront of change and innovation. Our latest developments continue to redefine how people live, work, and play in a progressing thriving community,” Marjorie Go, vice president for Marketing, said.

Continuous development gave rise to remarkable additions of Gateway Mall, the modern Bus Port, the Manhattan Gardens residential towers, Novotel Manila Araneta City and the Cyberpark and Gateway office towers.

Araneta Center rebranded in September 2019 to reflect its transformation into a dynamic, multifaceted urban destination.