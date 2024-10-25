‘City of Firsts’ celebrates legacy of innovation, transformation

Araneta City’s story is one of continuous evolution, balancing a nostalgic memorable past with a keen eye on the future.
For seven decades, the City of Firsts consistently pioneered innovative projects and transformations to meet the ever-evolving needs and preferences of customers. Its innovative approach to urban development now serves as a model for other business districts across the country in seamlessly blending heritage with progress.
History
What began as a vast grassland has blossomed in the 60s into a bustling urban center, one that is renowned for its landmark destinations. The Araneta Coliseum, New Frontier Theater, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza and Farmers Market — each a trailblazer in its own right — formed the foundation of what would be eventually known as the Araneta Center.
Over the years, the center evolved alongside the expanding needs of the growing and modernizing metro.
“Araneta City has always been at the forefront of change and innovation. Our latest developments continue to redefine how people live, work, and play in a progressing thriving community,” Marjorie Go, vice president for Marketing, said.
Continuous development gave rise to remarkable additions of Gateway Mall, the modern Bus Port, the Manhattan Gardens residential towers, Novotel Manila Araneta City and the Cyberpark and Gateway office towers.
Araneta Center rebranded in September 2019 to reflect its transformation into a dynamic, multifaceted urban destination.
Legacy
Even with the rise of new business districts in Metro Manila, Araneta City remains a vibrant hub for commerce, culture and entertainment.
Gateway Mall 2 and ibis Styles Manila Araneta City opened to complete the Gateway Square complex — a testament to the City’s expansion and modernization. Exciting developments such as upcoming Cyberpark office towers and the soon-to-rise Laurent Park residential tower further underscore Araneta City’s commitment to expanding and enriching its vibrant community.
Gateway Mall 2 has solidified Araneta City’s rise as the culinary capital of Quezon City, with the new mall being a new food center with over 150 restaurants.
The historic Smart Araneta Coliseum underwent a comprehensive renovation, ensuring it remains a premier venue for world-class events. Fiesta Carnival, meanwhile, has been revived to offer a new generation of visitors a fresh take on classic entertainment.
“As we mark this milestone, we are reminded that Araneta City is not just a commercial district; it’s a cultural and lifestyle hub that has been part of the Filipino experience for decades. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and tradition guarantees that Araneta City will remain a place where memories are made and shared,” Go said.
For 70 years, Araneta City has preserved a delicate balance of integrating modern amenities and industry-leading practices while honoring the City of Firsts’ rich historical heritage. It continues to create vibrant, inclusive spaces that cater to diverse needs ensuring its relevance for generations to come.