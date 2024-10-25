Chinese nationals collared for carnapping

Southern Police District (SPD) director Brigadier General Bernard Yang on Friday disclosed the arrest of three Chinese nationals for law violations in Parañaque City.

In a report forwarded by Yang to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting director Police Major General Sidney Hernia, those arrested were identified as alias Zhenhua, Zhi and Miu.

Reports showed that the three were arrested around 7:58 a.m. on Thursday at Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City, during a mobile patrol by Tambo Police Sub Station.

The policemen, while on patrol, observed suspicious activity involving two vehicles. They saw the suspects changing the license plates of the vehicles, and when they asked the suspects to present documents for the said vehicles, they failed to show and tried to flee, leading to a brief chase and their eventual arrest.

After they were apprehended, the police conducted a search and recovered from Zhenhua two transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu containing approximately 25 grams valued at around P197,000 and one Bersa caliber .380 pistol with a magazine containing five live rounds of ammunition.

Recovered from Zhi were three transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu containing approximately 25 grams valued at around P197,000.

A Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with ten live ammunitions were recovered from Miu, including one block of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, estimated at one kilogram and a street value of P120,000.

Police also seized six different license plates and tools typically associated with criminal activity, including handcuffs and shovels.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will face complaints for violations of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and RA 10883 (Anti-Carnapping Act).