CdO stems influx of Badjao beggars

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Social Welfare Services Department has implemented round-the-clock monitoring and response measures to address the influx of Badjao tribal people begging in city streets during the Christmas season.

Alice Tongco, the city social services head, stated on Friday that the monitoring and response center would conduct rescue operations to prevent Badjao and other vagrants from loitering in the streets, which contributes to traffic congestion and poses a hassle for motorists and pedestrians.

“The center is composed of social welfare workers, city health workers, and police who will conduct rescue operations to provide assistance and process Badjao, vagrants, and street children found in streets and public places,” she said.

The Badjao people, who come from provinces such as Zamboanga, Basilan and Sulu, often arrive in groups by bus and settle in coastal areas.

Tongco noted that Badjao families cannot be barred from entering the city as they pay for their bus fares. In the past, the city set up areas for Badjao families and provided them with livelihood assistance, including fishing boats. However, many prefer returning to the streets because they earn more from begging than from fishing.

“They sold their boats and left their settlements,” she said.

The city social services office has even employed some Badjao as interpreters through cash-for-work programs, but many still choose street begging.

To address the persistent issue, the Oro response and processing center will immediately rescue and process arriving Badjao families, facilitating their return to their places of origin. Tongco said they have already coordinated with counterparts in Western Mindanao to accommodate returning Badjao families rescued in the city.

The processing center also monitors street children and other vagrants to keep them off the streets during the yuletide season. The social services office reminded motorists and the public that giving alms to beggars is prohibited by law, and street begging is penalized.