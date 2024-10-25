Brownlee on the brink of greatness

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star Justin Brownlee is standing at the threshold of becoming the winningest import in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Another crown and Brownlee will surpass legendary Alaska reinforcement Sean Chambers in the list.

But the King’s reinforcement humbly downplayed achieving personal milestones, saying that he is sticking to the big picture of winning back the Governors’ Cup title that they lost to TNT Tropang Giga last year.

“I haven’t been thinking about just winning another championship personally, for myself. I haven’t thought about becoming the winningest import,” the 36-year-old three-time Best Import winner said.

Brownlee, instead, wants to jump into the best-of-seven series focused on delivering another championship for the franchise after coming up empty-handed in the previous two conferences.

Game 1 is set on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Brownlee and Chambers, now coaching Far Eastern University’s men’s basketball team in the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP), are tied with six PBA championships each.

The Kings were denied a third straight Governors’ Cup hardware by the Tropang Giga last year, losing the series, 2-4.

Brownlee and Ginebra seek payback against the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson backed TNT and claim a fifth conference championship overall.

“I’m just trying to focus on each day. Just trying to get better and better even with this (stormy) week,” he said.

“We’ve been trying to be better and as prepared as we can. That’s all I’m focused on, whatever that’s in front of me.”

Ginebra advanced to the finals after eliminating San Miguel Beer in the semifinals in six games.