Bridging cultures with authentic Maranao cuisine and halal traditions

Are your Maranao tastebuds feeling homesick, or are you craving a Maranao gastronomic experience? Matanos Halal Restaurant in Quezon City is dedicated to providing Halal food for Maranaos, health-conscious diners and casual food lovers looking to recharge in the heart of the bustling metro.
The decision to establish a restaurant focused on native cuisine in the metropolis seemed bold. However, for Aliah Basher, the city’s diversity provides the perfect backdrop for rekindling a love for Halal and traditional Filipino dishes.
And Aliah was right. The restaurant, which opened on 21 August, has drawn a steady stream of customers eager to sample its signature meals. But none of this would have been possible without Aliah’s deep desire to celebrate and showcase Maranao cuisine, which is often underrepresented.
“The idea came from my parents, who have always been passionate about food and preserving our cultural traditions,” says Aliah.
Preserving their native culture is a mission Aliah embraced, and opening a restaurant became the best way for the proud owner to share and promote Maranao culture while connecting with people from all walks of life through the rich flavors of traditional cuisine.
Matanos prides itself on meticulously preparing its dishes, sourcing spices from Malaysia and sakurab from Mindanao to ensure both freshness and potency, bringing out authentic Maranao flavors.
“We make a conscious effort to support local producers and certified Halal suppliers, though we do face occasional challenges in maintaining a consistent supply with proper Halal certification,” Aliah explains.
Opening a Halal restaurant was not just a dream come true for Aliah but also for Maranaos living far from Lanao. The restaurant is transparent about maintaining its Halal standards.
“We are Halal-certified by HICCIP, and all our staff are Muslim,” she adds. “We personally handle the chicken slaughtering to ensure it follows proper Halal procedures. Maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance with Halal guidelines is essential for us.”
They also take the time to educate customers, especially non-Muslims, about Halal practices.
“We often explain that Halal food is not just a religious requirement but also a healthy choice. Our food is prepared with great care for cleanliness and quality, promoting the well-being of our customers,” Aliyah shares.
It’s no surprise that the restaurant has a loyal customer base, who have helped spread the word about its unique and authentic offerings. Some of their long-standing bestsellers include pisasatin, piyaparan manok and beef rendang, which are loved by both Muslim and non-Muslim patrons.
From the start, Aliah’s advocacy has been clear, and it remains central to the restaurant’s mission: to bridge the gap between Muslims and non-Muslims, preserve Maranao culture and tradition, and foster greater appreciation and respect for it among the younger generation and the wider community.
“‘We address misconceptions or questions from non-Muslim customers by providing accurate information about Halal. We explain the proper preparation and unique characteristics of Halal food compared to other types of cuisine,” she states.
Many have paved the way for native cultures like the Maranao’s to thrive in today’s modern world, and Matanos is one of the few who have embraced this fast-paced environment, using their culture to empower their identity and introduce the world to the richness of their diversity.
Matanos Halal Restaurant is located at 2go Express, 319a Commonwealth Ave., Quezon City.