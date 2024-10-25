Bridging cultures with authentic Maranao cuisine and halal traditions

“The idea came from my parents, who have always been passionate about food and preserving our cultural traditions,” says Aliah.

Preserving their native culture is a mission Aliah embraced, and opening a restaurant became the best way for the proud owner to share and promote Maranao culture while connecting with people from all walks of life through the rich flavors of traditional cuisine.

Matanos prides itself on meticulously preparing its dishes, sourcing spices from Malaysia and sakurab from Mindanao to ensure both freshness and potency, bringing out authentic Maranao flavors.

“We make a conscious effort to support local producers and certified Halal suppliers, though we do face occasional challenges in maintaining a consistent supply with proper Halal certification,” Aliah explains.

Opening a Halal restaurant was not just a dream come true for Aliah but also for Maranaos living far from Lanao. The restaurant is transparent about maintaining its Halal standards.

“We are Halal-certified by HICCIP, and all our staff are Muslim,” she adds. “We personally handle the chicken slaughtering to ensure it follows proper Halal procedures. Maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance with Halal guidelines is essential for us.”

They also take the time to educate customers, especially non-Muslims, about Halal practices.