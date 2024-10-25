Boat, barge run aground at Masinloc

MASINLOC, Zambales — A tugboat and a barge ran aground at the San Salvador Island of this town on Thursday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The PCG said the MTug Katapatan-1 and Barge Katapatan-2 ran aground due to strong winds and rough sea conditions in the area brought by Tropical Storm Kristine.

The report stated that the vessels took shelter in the waters off San Salvador Island during the height of the storm.

The Coast Guard Sub Station Masinloc personnel immediately responded after receiving information on the boats in stress from the captain of the MTug Sual-5.

The MTug and Barge Katapatan-2 departed Semirara, Antique on 17 October. The boat and barge were carrying 11,213.842 metric tons of coal enroute to SMC Namonitan Wharf in La Union.

Initially, the boat and tug’s original intention was to take shelter at the Masinloc Power Plant.