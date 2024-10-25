Bicol has meager flood control project — solon

Contrary to allegations that Bicol has a multi-billion-peso fund for flood control projects, the severely storm-battered province has one of the smallest allocations in the national budget, a lawmaker said Friday.

Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co, chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, belied pro-Duterte group claims that the province had a P9.4-billion budget to mitigate floods in 2023, saying that Congress ceased funding “unnecessary” flood control projects.

“There’s no truth to the alleged billion-peso appropriations for Bicol flood control. In fact, the region’s funding for national roads and flood control is among the smallest in the country,” Co said.

Severe tropical storm “Kristine,” with the international name Trami, battered the Bicol Region for three days, causing massive floods and landslides as well as power interruptions.

As of Friday, the death toll had climbed to 46, according to the Office of Civil Defense. Bicol (Region 5) accounted for majority of the fatalities at 28 followed by Calabarzon (Region 4-A) with 15 deaths.

Observers said these could have been prevented had there been substantial allocations from the government to bankroll crucial initiatives, especially flood control projects.

According to Co, who had a primary role in crafting the previous and current year’s national budgets, the Marcos administration strategized flood control initiatives connected to water impounding facilities managed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in line with its objective to enhance food security.

The water-impounding facilities serve as vital sources of irrigation for local farmlands. This approach, Co said, ensures that the projects contribute directly to agricultural needs.

Due to this reform, Co said that Congress “unanimously agreed” not to fund projects that fail to align with safety and food production goals.

“For the first time in three decades and across five administrations, we ceased funding for flood control projects, rock netting, and safety devices in the House of Representatives that do not provide long-term benefits,” he said.

Co emphasized that the current administration’s approach was a far cry from that of the previous Duterte administration, which allocated P51 billion for Davao and nearly P200 billion for rock netting over three years, allegedly without ensuring their alignment with food security and public safety.

Under the current administration, Co said every allocation is directed towards “meaningful projects that not only mitigate disasters but also bolster food production in Bicol.”

Nevertheless, he vowed to ensure that infrastructure spending is used effectively to support sustainable development in the region.