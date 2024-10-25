Bicol church appeals for aid

The Archdiocese of Caceres issued an urgen appeal on Friday for aid, as all of lowland Naga and other parts of Bicol remain submerged in floodwaters due to Severe Tropical Storm (STS) "Kristine."

In a letter, Archbishop of Caceres Rex Andrew Alarcon urged the public to donate non-perishable goods such as rice, canned goods, biscuits, water, hygiene kits, innerwear, blankets, flashlights, sleeping kits, and other essentials.

Alarcon noted that there have been no more water and food supplies as stores were also affected by the typhoon.

"The last 48 hours have not been easy for us. We experienced the worst flooding ever due to Typhoon Kristine," Alarcon stated.

"Thus, we appeal for help, for these our brother and sisters, who are in dire need at this time," he added.

In Camarines Sur, the prelate reported that the towns of Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Minalabac, San Fernando, Bula, Baao, Nabua, Bato, and other outlying areas are still flooded and can hardly be reached.

Transportation is also impaired in these areas, according to Alarcon.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing. But boats are needed. In the isolated areas, communication networks are non-functional yet, and have no more energy supply," he explained.

Donations can be coursed through the following:

- Caritas Caceres c/o Fr. Emmanual Marcel Real (09196260669) or Ms. Maricel Pomares (09271808835)

Caritas Caceres (Naga), Inc.

Maybank - Account No.: 01025000454

BDO - Account No.: 001898018432

AUB - Account No.: 105-01-000283-1

- Archdiocese of Caceres

Office of the Oeconomus c/o Fr. Eugene Lubigan (09175750071)

BDO

Account Name: The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Caceres

Account No.: 001890249031

GCash No.: Fr. Eugene Lubigan (09175750071)