Toyota Motor Philippines is set to exhibit groundbreaking innovations to demonstrate Toyota’s global Beyond Zero push at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show.

Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the event will take place from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This year, PIMS returns with a compelling new theme: “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined.”

The show aims to highlight the critical importance of new driving technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative approaches to overcoming mobility challenges.

Aligned with this forward-thinking message, TMP is set to showcase a range of groundbreaking solutions that underscore Toyota’s commitment to Carbon Neutrality.

Falling under its Beyond Zero movement, TMP’s Electrification, Diversification, and Intelligence innovations are designed to ensure that future generations can enjoy and inherit a beautiful planet.

Expected to be displayed at the Toyota Booth are vehicles and mobility solutions that exemplify Toyota’s ongoing efforts in electrification and decarbonization, aiming to enhance lives and society for the future.

Among these are a Toyota concept car making its debut in Southeast Asia, a modern future sustainable concept inspired by motorsports, and Toyota electrified vehicles that are yet to be introduced in the country.

Motor show guests will also have the opportunity to have a first look at a hybrid electric vehicle to be launched soon and preview multiple forms of a vehicle being positioned as a gamechanger for business owners and those who seek leisure and adventure with various conversions.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive Toyota’s Hybrid Electric Vehicles, such as the Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross and Zenix.

Moreover, Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines will feature their latest products and services, such as Toyota RentaCar and Fleet360, showcasing the latest advancements in mobility solutions tailored to meet diverse customer needs.