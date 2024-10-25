SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bato warns amid Senate’s drug war probe: ‘No holds barred’

AGUIRRE AND BATO ATTEND SENATE HEARING: (L-R) Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Philippine National police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa and alleged drug kingpin Kerwin Espinosa appears before the continuation of the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson, Wednesday, 23 November 2016. The committee is investigating the killing of Kerwin’s father, Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa last 5 November 5.
Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Friday said he sees no need to prepare for the Senate’s upcoming inquiry into the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, who led former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug initiative, warned that he will speak openly during the hearing, set to be conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on 28 October. “No holds barred. I don’t need to prepare,” he said, adding that he welcomes any questions from his colleagues.

“I will not be extra careful as far as the truth is concerned. I don’t care kung sinong masasaktan sa aking pananalita basta ang habol ko lang dito is katotohanan, lalabas ang katotohanan (I don't care who will be hurt by my words because I am only after the truth. The truth will come out),” he said.

Dela Rosa emphasized he intends to be straightforward during the proceedings. “I would be frank and candid to everyone. You know me. That’s how I am doing this. They can ask me. They can interrogate me. They can interpellate me anytime they want,” he added.

