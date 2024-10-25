Bato warns amid Senate’s drug war probe: ‘No holds barred’

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Friday said he sees no need to prepare for the Senate’s upcoming inquiry into the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, who led former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug initiative, warned that he will speak openly during the hearing, set to be conducted by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on 28 October. “No holds barred. I don’t need to prepare,” he said, adding that he welcomes any questions from his colleagues.

“I will not be extra careful as far as the truth is concerned. I don’t care kung sinong masasaktan sa aking pananalita basta ang habol ko lang dito is katotohanan, lalabas ang katotohanan (I don't care who will be hurt by my words because I am only after the truth. The truth will come out),” he said.

Dela Rosa emphasized he intends to be straightforward during the proceedings. “I would be frank and candid to everyone. You know me. That’s how I am doing this. They can ask me. They can interrogate me. They can interpellate me anytime they want,” he added.