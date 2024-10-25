‘Bato’ says not holding back on drug probe

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Friday said he sees no need to prepare for the Senate’s upcoming inquiry into the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, who was a key architect of President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, warned that he would not hold back during the hearing, which the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will lead on 28 October.

“No holds barred. I don’t need to prepare,” he said.

He noted that anyone involved in the investigation, including his colleagues in the Senate, is free to ask him anything.

“I will not be extra careful when it comes to the truth. I don’t care who will be hurt by my words, because I am only after the truth. The truth will come out,” he said.

Dela Rosa added, “I will be frank and candid with everyone. You know me. That’s how I operate. They can ask me. They can interrogate me. They can question me anytime they want.”

Despite advice from House lawmakers for Senators Dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go to keep their distance from the inquiry, Senator Joel Villanueva said their participation is essential.

In a virtual press briefing, Villanueva said Dela Rosa and Go should attend the Senate hearing because of their significant roles in implementing the drug war.

“It’s kind of weird for some people, but for us, it’s clear that they are not just senators but also resource persons, considering there are accusations against them,” he said.

Dela Rosa was the Philippine National Police chief when President Duterte launched the anti-drug campaign.

The inquiry will be led by the Senate’s subcommittee under the Blue Ribbon Committee, with Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III as sub-panel chair and Villanueva as vice chair.

Villanueva added, “I will not ask questions unless I see something that needs to be verified with Senator Bato, who was the PNP chief at that time.”