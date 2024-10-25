Bato, Go's presence at Blue Ribbon's drug war probe 'relevant' — Villanueva

House lawmakers recently advised Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Christopher “Bong” Go to distance themselves from the Senate’s inquiry into the previous administration’s drug war. However, Senator Joel Villanueva noted that their involvement in the investigation is pertinent given their significant roles in implementing the drug war.

In a virtual press briefing, Villanueva remarked that Dela Rosa and Go’s attendance at the Senate’s public hearing on the issue is necessary.

“It’s kind of weird actually for some people, but on our end, malinaw naman yun (it is clear) that they are not just senators but also somehow resource persons considering na may mga nag-aakusa sa kanila (that there are some accusations against them),” he said.

Dela Rosa served as the Philippine National Police chief during President Rodrigo Duterte’s aggressive campaign against illegal drugs.

The inquiry will be overseen by a subcommittee of the Blue Ribbon Committee, led by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, with Villanueva as vice chairperson.

“On my end, I will not ask questions unless may nakita akong kailangan kong i-verify to Senator Bato being the chief PNP noong time na ‘yun (I see something that needs to be verified to Senator Bato as the PNP chief at that time),” Villanueva stated.

“I don’t see any problem with them being somehow resource persons and members of the Senate or members of the committee,” he added.