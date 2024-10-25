Aetas get free shoes from SM Bataan

SM Bataan, with its community-driven program dedicated to providing footwear for children, has donated shoes to the Biaan Aeta Integrated School in the municipality of Mariveles, Bataan, benefiting 273 underprivileged children.

Paula Gayeta, the public relations manager of SM Bataan, said the donation was made “through the kindness and generosity of SM customers and the collective effort of everyone involved, enabling these students to receive new shoes, paving the way for a better and more comfortable school experience.”

For every P3,000 single-receipt purchase, Gayeta explained, customers had the opportunity to sponsor a brand-new pair of shoes for a student for only P100.

Share Shoes is one way SM and its customers collaborate to share blessings with the community. The donations have brought hope and smiles to beneficiaries nationwide.

This year, SM launched an expanded Share Shoes program in celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of its founder, Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr., with a goal to donate 20,000 pairs of shoes to students from public schools nationwide.