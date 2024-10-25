19 arrested over illegal notary practice

The National Bureau of Investigation-Special Task Force (NBI-STF) arrested nineteen individuals in an operation against suspected illegal notaries public in Quezon City.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Sherryl Bonifacio and Uldarico Francisco for violation of Article 172 and 177 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC); Chirester Cancino, Lou Anna Acuna and Ellaine Lucena for violation of Article 315, Article 172, and Article 177 of the RPC; Chester Adrian Layacan, Violeta Oraa, Jocelyn Concepcion, Thelma Crisostomo, Ma. Choliny Torino, Elma Luod, Virginia Concepcion, Eduardo Concepcion, Violeta Fronda, Val Justine Laxamana, China Concepcion, Marites Longcop, Christopher Cancino and Marie Antoinette Miranda for violation of Article 315 of the RPC.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) against suspected illegal notaries public operating within Quezon City, specifically numerous stalls at EDSA C. Plaza, 1105 Congressional Avenue, Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

Reports said that the said notary public stalls were allegedly being utilized by non-lawyer individuals, performing notarial acts.

Acting on the complaint, operatives of NBI-STF conducted a series of surveillance and undercover operations, which confirmed the veracity of the information.

On 22 October 2024, NBI-STF operatives conducted a simultaneous entrapment operation, which resulted in the arrest of the above-stated individuals in the act of performing notarial acts.

The arrested subjects were presented for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office for the above-mentioned violations.