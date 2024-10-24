SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Wopsy Lights Up Life at 80

The ballroom was transformed into a stunning silver paradise of lights that celebrated his iconic beginnings in the disco era.
Agile Zamora
Published on

My beloved hubby Wopsy Zamora, chief executive officer of Amigo Entertainment Technologies, Inc., recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and it was a grand time! The milestone birthday was celebrated in the Okada ballroom.

Okada is just one of the places he’s helped light up with his work, from Cove Manila and Crystal Corridor to their 2024 Christmas Village, so it was very meaningful to be celebrating there.

Wopsy and Agile Zamora with family and their grandchildren.
Wopsy and Agile Zamora with family and their grandchildren.Photographs by Agile Zamora for the Daily Tribune
(STANDING) Herbert Sy, Architect Willie Coscolluela, Hans Sy and the columnist; (seated) Dennis Villareal and Wopsy.
(STANDING) Herbert Sy, Architect Willie Coscolluela, Hans Sy and the columnist; (seated) Dennis Villareal and Wopsy.
Annabelle Rama and Kara Mitzi.
Annabelle Rama and Kara Mitzi.
Bo Pellicer and Ting Ting Valdez and Dr. Ting Valdez.
Bo Pellicer and Ting Ting Valdez and Dr. Ting Valdez.
Butch Lagdameo
Butch Lagdameo
By Ong and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
By Ong and Angola Consul Helen Ong.
Carmen and Romy Rojas.
Carmen and Romy Rojas.
Chavit Singson and Ambassador Victor Garcia.
Chavit Singson and Ambassador Victor Garcia.

The ballroom was transformed into a stunning silver paradise of lights that celebrated his iconic beginnings in the disco era. Upon entering, guests were met with a splendid silver canopy, perfect for photos and serving as appetizer to the main ballroom.

At the end of the tunnel, 'giant disco balls glistened from the ceiling' along with cascading chandeliers that all perfectly complemented the lights at the event.

Secretary Gary Teves and Mayor Toting Bunye
Secretary Gary Teves and Mayor Toting Bunye
Cocoy Cordoba
Cocoy Cordoba
Lito and Vida Doria.
Lito and Vida Doria.
Dana and Ricky Silverio
Dana and Ricky Silverio
David and Toodz Hsu
David and Toodz Hsu
David Lim, Ariel Arcemand Joel Rustia
David Lim, Ariel Arcemand Joel Rustia
Dra Araceli and Atty Salvador Panelo
Dra Araceli and Atty Salvador Panelo
Ernie Fajardo and Willie Vergara
Ernie Fajardo and Willie Vergara

Our family, friends, Wopsy’s close friends, Ateneo classmates and business associates came to celebrate, all from different eras of his accomplished life — and a lot of industry giants, if I may say!

SM’s Hans and Herbert Sy were present, both long-time clients and friends, as well as Chavit Singson, Oscar Violago, Dick Gordon, Gary Teves and many more. It was well-attended by a total of 320 guests near and dear to us, as per the birthday celebrant’s request.

Sylvia and Abby Pascual. Pls delete a person at the back
Sylvia and Abby Pascual. Pls delete a person at the back
John Orola
John Orola
Tiffany Cuña and Noel Oñate
Tiffany Cuña and Noel Oñate
Jun Lim
Jun Lim
Lilibeth Campos, John Gaddi, Sonny Tanchanco and Beging Soriano.
Lilibeth Campos, John Gaddi, Sonny Tanchanco and Beging Soriano.
Luigi Estrella, Jet and Alexis Suarez.
Luigi Estrella, Jet and Alexis Suarez.
Toni Cruz and Cheto Melo
Toni Cruz and Cheto Melo
Malou Violago-Tanjutco and Ryan Tanjutco.
Malou Violago-Tanjutco and Ryan Tanjutco.

Together, we enjoyed some live performances from RJ Jacinto, Richard Merk and Salvador Panelo and, of course, a sumptuous feast. At the end of the dinner, Wopsy gave a heartfelt speech to his many guests, directing his message from table to table and making sure he sincerely connected with the close people in his life.

Wopsy’s celebration was the amalgamation of many of his accomplishments and milestones over the years: a venue at one of his biggest clients, a stunning lights and sound experience, disco decor and music, wonderful clients-turned-lifelong friends and his now-bigger family.

Margie Moran, Bong Prada Lim and Fanny Blanco.
Margie Moran, Bong Prada Lim and Fanny Blanco.
Marissa Fenton and Roselle Rebano.
Marissa Fenton and Roselle Rebano.
Mayenne Carmona and Ramon Orlina.
Mayenne Carmona and Ramon Orlina.
Nene Leonor, Alice Samson and Jean Saburit.
Nene Leonor, Alice Samson and Jean Saburit.
Olivia Limpe-Aw and Lorna Hizon.
Olivia Limpe-Aw and Lorna Hizon.
Oscar Violago, AJ Violago and Senator Dick Gordon.
Oscar Violago, AJ Violago and Senator Dick Gordon.
Ramon Jacinto
Ramon Jacinto
Richard Merk.
Richard Merk.

There are many more things to celebrate about my hubby, but I’d say this was a great representation of all that. All of these came together to show just how much impact and achievement Wopsy has had over the years. It was a sight to behold and so heartwarming to see.

Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. We had the best time! And to my hubby, I wish you many more years of happiness and success. Cheers!

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph