Wopsy Lights Up Life at 80

My beloved hubby Wopsy Zamora, chief executive officer of Amigo Entertainment Technologies, Inc., recently celebrated his 80th birthday, and it was a grand time! The milestone birthday was celebrated in the Okada ballroom.
Okada is just one of the places he’s helped light up with his work, from Cove Manila and Crystal Corridor to their 2024 Christmas Village, so it was very meaningful to be celebrating there.
The ballroom was transformed into a stunning silver paradise of lights that celebrated his iconic beginnings in the disco era. Upon entering, guests were met with a splendid silver canopy, perfect for photos and serving as appetizer to the main ballroom.
At the end of the tunnel, 'giant disco balls glistened from the ceiling' along with cascading chandeliers that all perfectly complemented the lights at the event.
Our family, friends, Wopsy’s close friends, Ateneo classmates and business associates came to celebrate, all from different eras of his accomplished life — and a lot of industry giants, if I may say!
SM’s Hans and Herbert Sy were present, both long-time clients and friends, as well as Chavit Singson, Oscar Violago, Dick Gordon, Gary Teves and many more. It was well-attended by a total of 320 guests near and dear to us, as per the birthday celebrant’s request.
Together, we enjoyed some live performances from RJ Jacinto, Richard Merk and Salvador Panelo and, of course, a sumptuous feast. At the end of the dinner, Wopsy gave a heartfelt speech to his many guests, directing his message from table to table and making sure he sincerely connected with the close people in his life.
Wopsy’s celebration was the amalgamation of many of his accomplishments and milestones over the years: a venue at one of his biggest clients, a stunning lights and sound experience, disco decor and music, wonderful clients-turned-lifelong friends and his now-bigger family.
There are many more things to celebrate about my hubby, but I’d say this was a great representation of all that. All of these came together to show just how much impact and achievement Wopsy has had over the years. It was a sight to behold and so heartwarming to see.
Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us. We had the best time! And to my hubby, I wish you many more years of happiness and success. Cheers!