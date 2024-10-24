Warriors secure last semis berth

South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, and clinched the last semifinal slot in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.

The Warriors got the lift from Jervy Cruz, who canned two free throws and Marwin Dionisio, who split his two, for the marginal points in the dying seconds that ended their South Division quarterfinal series at 2-1.

Biñan’s Kenny Roger Rocacurva earlier flubbed a layup, while teammate Carlo Lastimosa missed a potential game-reversing three at the buzzer.

Biñan could have at least tied the game had Marc Pingris made all of his four charities, instead of just two, when the Lagunenses moved ahead, 75-74.

South Cotabato rallied to nip Biñan, 85-82, in Game 1, while Biñan pipped South Cotabato, 70-69, in Game 2 to force the decider.

South Cotabato will tangle with the waiting Batangas City Tanduay Rum on Monday in the opener of their South semifinal series.

Mark Cruz struck for the Warriors with 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds to earn the Daily Fantasy best player honors. He was supported by Jervy Cruz with 18 points and three rebounds and Larry Rodriguez with 12 points and three rebounds.