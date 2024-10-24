U.S. prepping storm relief

The American government is closely monitoring typhoon Kristine’s effects on the Philippines and is coordinating with local agencies to support relief efforts, according to the United States Embassy in Manila.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing expressed solidarity on social media, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by #KristinePH,” while confirming ongoing communications with the Philippine government on providing assistance.

Similarly, Japan’s Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke extended their sympathies to the victims, emphasizing their countries’ solidarity with those affected by the storm.

According to the latest weather update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Kristine was located near Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 145 kph.

The storm is moving away from the country’s landmass but continues to impact regions in northern Luzon.

Landfall in Isabela

“Kristine” made landfall in Divilacan, Isabela, early Wednesday, causing widespread disruptions as it moved through Isabela, Ifugao, and Mountain Province before exiting via Ilocos Sur.

In Cauayan City, Isabela, eight bridges, including the Alicaocao and Buyon, became impassable due to rising water levels in the Cagayan River.

In the Bicol region, flooding further complicated relief operations, prompting cancellations of classes and work across affected areas.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Cauayan City prepositioned relief supplies in evacuation centers to accommodate over 300 evacuees.

As of Thursday afternoon, around 1,766 people in Palanan, Isabela, had sought shelter, while 504 others took refuge in Kalinga. In Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, 51 families evacuated due to floodwaters.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it had prepositioned over two million family food packs in its warehouses nationwide, with 71,514 distributed so far, particularly in the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said relief efforts and replenishment of supplies were ongoing, adding that P55.28-million worth of aid had been distributed.

Significant damage to infrastructure was reported, including 223 classrooms completely destroyed and 415 others partially damaged.

About 19 million students from over 36,000 schools have been affected, with several school buildings currently serving as evacuation centers.

Telecommunications providers Globe, Smart and Dito reported outages in areas hardest hit by the typhoon, especially in Bicol and parts of Northern Luzon.

Restoration efforts are underway, although challenges remain due to severe flooding and impassable roads.