Tigresses aim to sustain hot form

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

2 p.m. — UST vs FEU

5 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs NU

University of Santo Tomas (UST) braces for a tough grind against dangerous Far Eastern University as the race for the twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-season Championship resumes today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Pool F clash between unbeaten squads fires off at 2 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. Pool E collision between defending champion National University and College of Saint Benilde.

But all eyes will be on the Tigresses’ hunt for back-to-back wins in the second round and sixth straight overall after sweeping the first phase of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

UST opened the second round with a quick work of Ateneo de Manila University, 25-11, 25-20, 25-17, last Sunday behind Angge Poyos’ 17-point explosion.

However, Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes knows well that the 2024 National Invitationals runner-up and bronze medalist is no easy prey.

“We must bring our A-game to get the win. We know them well, they know us well, we’ve been playing against each other the whole year,” Reyes said.

“We’ll just stick to our system and the rest will follow,” added Reyes, who steered UST to a runner-up finish in last year’s edition of the centerpiece tournament of the league.

Aside from Poyos, Reyes will also bank on ace setter Cassie Carballo, Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido and Marga Altea against FEU’s solid crew led by Chenie Tagaod, Gerzel Petallo, Jean Asis, Clarisse Loresco and playmaker Tin Ubaldo.

The Lady Tamaraws rolled past Saint Benilde, San Sebastian College-Recoletos and Adamson University in sweeping Pool D.

FEU is fresh from a two-week rest.

On the other hand, the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs try to get back on the winning track after suffering a 30-32, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, loss to De La Salle University last Sunday.

The defeat was NU’s first in the SSL since 2022, snapping a 28-game winning streak.

The Lady Blazers are coming from a 19-25, 18-25, 23-25, loss at the hands of University of the East last Sunday.