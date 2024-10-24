Telco operators told to hasten service restoration in 'Kristine' hit areas

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has directed major telecommunications companies to expedite the restoration of connectivity services in areas impacted by severe tropical storm Kristine.



In a memorandum to public telecommunication entities (PTEs), the NTC called for the "quick repair and restoration of services" and urged providers to offer free telecommunication services and set up charging stations in affected regions.



"The NTC is closely monitoring the situation and, with the utmost cooperation of the PTEs, working to restore telecommunication services as swiftly as possible so that those affected individuals can remain in touch with their loved ones amidst this severe typhoon," the NTC said.



The NTC instructed PTEs to deploy sufficient personnel, standby generators with extra fuel, and essential tools and spare equipment in areas likely to be affected by the storm.



As of Wednesday, significant service outages were reported across provinces in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas, with minor disruptions observed in CALABARZON and Northern Luzon.



The outages were primarily caused by commercial power interruptions, either preemptively initiated by power companies or caused by the weather disturbance itself.



Globe Telecom reported outages ranging from 75 percent to 92 percent in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Camarines Norte.



Smart Communication, on the other hand, cited severe flooding in the Bicol Region as a major challenge hindering its restoration efforts.



The company also reported that 21 families in Daet, Camarines Norte, were sheltered at a PLDT cable landing station amid the crisis.



Dito Telecommunity experienced critical service outages across Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, while Converge faced disruptions in the Bicol Region, Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, the Cordillera Region, Eastern Visayas, and the Ilocos Region.



Generator sets were deployed to temporarily power networks, but some restoration efforts were delayed due to flooding and impassable roads.



According to Globe, 12 percent and 17 percent of services in Leyte and Southern Leyte were restored, respectively, as of Wednesday.



Converge reported that 32 percent of affected areas were back online as of 6:00 PM the same day.

PTEs have placed personnel on standby in the worst-hit areas, ready for deployment as soon as conditions permit, while ongoing restoration work is underway in safer zones.



Additionally, SpaceX Starlink extended an offer to the NTC, providing satellite internet services for first responders during rescue and relief operations.