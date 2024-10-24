Tela Tales launches in Iloilo and Bacolod to uplift local artisans

The finished products will be showcased and available for purchase at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod, providing a platform for the artisans to generate income. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the respective organizations’ charity programs, such as NVC’s Mingo Meals Nutrition Program in Bacolod.

In conjunction with the launch, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod hosted special lunches prepared by their culinary teams, headed by chef Rufino “Fines” Dungca of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and chef Diego Trillana of Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo. These lunches were part of SMHCC’s “Plate for the Planet” program, inspired by the World Wildlife Fund’s “Sustainable Diner.” The special menus showcased the hotels’ commitment to sustainable dining practices, emphasizing local sourcing, reduced meat consumption and minimal waste. The events also highlighted the company’s dedication to the circular economy through food waste repurposing and local farming initiatives.