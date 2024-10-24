Tela Tales launches in Iloilo and Bacolod to uplift local artisans

After the success of its Manila launch, SMHCC brings Tela Tales to the “City of Love” and “City of Smiles” in partnership with Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod. Led by SMHCC’s vice president for Quality and Sustainability, Leah Magallanes, this groundbreaking initiative aims to empower local communities and promote sustainable practices through the upcycling of discarded linens and fabrics from Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod, as well as other hotels and properties under SMHCC.
Tela Tales Visayas is designed to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for local artisans. In Iloilo, the initiative collaborates with the Homeless People’s Federation of the Philippines – Iloilo (HPFPI), empowering local artisans to create unique products using upcycled linens. Tela Tales Iloilo’s pioneering products will showcase a design by renowned social entrepreneur and designer Zarah Juan. In Bacolod, the initiative partners with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC), a non-profit organization dedicated to community development and environmental sustainability. Tela Tales Bacolod’s pioneering products are decorative Christmas ornaments embellished with materials made from empty Nespresso pods collected by Nespresso Philippines.
The finished products will be showcased and available for purchase at Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod, providing a platform for the artisans to generate income. Proceeds from the sales will directly benefit the respective organizations’ charity programs, such as NVC’s Mingo Meals Nutrition Program in Bacolod.
In conjunction with the launch, Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo and Bacolod hosted special lunches prepared by their culinary teams, headed by chef Rufino “Fines” Dungca of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod and chef Diego Trillana of Park Inn by Radisson Iloilo. These lunches were part of SMHCC’s “Plate for the Planet” program, inspired by the World Wildlife Fund’s “Sustainable Diner.” The special menus showcased the hotels’ commitment to sustainable dining practices, emphasizing local sourcing, reduced meat consumption and minimal waste. The events also highlighted the company’s dedication to the circular economy through food waste repurposing and local farming initiatives.
SMHCC executive vice president Peggy Angeles stated, “Tela Tales is SMHCC’s way of giving back as the company continues to grow, build and operate more hotels in the coming years. It is a testament to SMHCC’s thrust as a socially responsible entity that looks after the welfare of the communities in which it operates because business growth and social development must go hand in hand.”