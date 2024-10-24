Storm washes away NCAA games

With tropical storm “Kristine” still battering Metro Manila, the National Collegiate Athletic Association management committee decided to call off its Season 100 men’s basketball tournament matches scheduled on Thursday.

Reigning champion San Beda University was set to collide with San Sebastian College while Mapua University was scheduled to face Arellano University in an explosive double-header at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was the second time for the country’s oldest collegiate league to call off its games as Metro Manila was placed on Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council raising the rainfall warning to orange.

“Kristine” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon.

The Red Lions were supposed to shoot for their ninth win in 14 games against the Stags while the Cardinals were expected to clinch their fifth straight victory against the Chiefs.

The league, however, has yet to announce the new schedule.