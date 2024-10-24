Stitch your style

UNIQLO is turning up the heat for the first anniversary of Re.UNIQLO Studio with its newest embroidery service, allowing you to add a personal twist to your favorite LifeWear pieces. Starting 18 October, you can get creative at the UNIQLO Manila Flagship Store in Glorietta 5.

Last year, Re.UNIQLO Studio focused on simple, practical repairs. Now, it’s all about letting your style shine! With over 80 design options -- from cute pets to seasonal vibes -- you can personalize your tops, pants or even bags. Want your dog on your shirt? Or your initials on your jeans? No problem! Plus, it’s perfect for covering up small tears, giving your LifeWear some extra mileage.