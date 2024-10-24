Stitch your style

UNIQLO is turning up the heat for the first anniversary of Re.UNIQLO Studio with its newest embroidery service, allowing you to add a personal twist to your favorite LifeWear pieces. Starting 18 October, you can get creative at the UNIQLO Manila Flagship Store in Glorietta 5.
Last year, Re.UNIQLO Studio focused on simple, practical repairs. Now, it’s all about letting your style shine! With over 80 design options -- from cute pets to seasonal vibes -- you can personalize your tops, pants or even bags. Want your dog on your shirt? Or your initials on your jeans? No problem! Plus, it’s perfect for covering up small tears, giving your LifeWear some extra mileage.
To celebrate this launch, UNIQLO teamed up with sustainable fashion champs Basically Borrowed for a super cool fashion swap party. People brought their old LifeWear items and traded them for fresh fits. The event and the new embroidery service are all about keeping clothes in circulation — because sustainability is the new black!
The embroidery service isn’t just for old pieces — you can spice up your brand-new faves, too. Prices start at P200 for text, depending on size and length, while icons are P250 each. Check out the full list of eligible items in-store.
But that’s not all! UNIQLO COFFEE just got a menu glow-up too! Sip on new drinks like the Matcha Cheesecake Latte or Choco Berry Latte for P180, or snag a Melon Pan or Coffee Pan for P90 each -- perfect for a quick pick-me-up after a shopping spree.
It’s all about fashion, flavor and sustainability at Re.UNIQLO Studio.