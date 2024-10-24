Spooktacular Halloween festivities await at City of Dreams Manila

This Halloween season, City of Dreams Manila invites guests to dive into a world of thrilling surprises and family-friendly fun at Café Society, CenterPlay, and DreamPlay. Highlighting the excitement is a Halloween costume contest where participants can win an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila.
Troll or Treat at DreamPlay
On 1 November, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center, DreamPlay, will host its much-anticipated Halloween adventure, titled “Troll or Treat.” Guests can join beloved characters Poppy and Branch for a day filled with exciting activities.
For just P2,999, families can secure the Troll or Treat package, which includes an all-day pass to DreamPlay. Registration kicks off at 10 am, with attractions opening at 11 am. Starting at 1 pm, participants aged five and above can enjoy a variety of activities, including a Pumpkin Hunt, Halloween balloon pop, a 2D Halloween movie screening, character meet-and-greets, and the Troll or Treat Runway costume contest, where the winner will enjoy a luxurious overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila, complete with breakfast for two.
Registered participants will also have the chance to join Poppy and Branch for a special Trick-or-Treat tour around The Shoppes at the Boulevard, stopping at participating restaurants and retail outlets including Red Ginger, Hidemasa, Jing Ting, and more.
Guests will receive a complimentary Troll or Treat tote bag and mug with their event package. Tickets are available for advance purchase until 31 October at the DreamPlay Counter, through BDO online payment, or by credit card through BDO checkout. Terms and conditions apply per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-203738 Series of 2024. DreamPlay will also welcome other guests on 1 November, at the standard entrance fee of P1,500 for participating guests and P350 for non-participants.
No Tricks, Just Treats at Café Society
From 21 October to 1 November, Café Society offers an array of eerily delightful pastries perfect for Halloween festivities. Indulge in seasonal treats like the Witch Pot Cake (P2,200), Pumpkin Coffin Cake (P1,500), and Witch’s Trio of Mini Cakes (P600).
Spooky Halloween Cocktails at CenterPlay
Throughout November, CenterPlay serves up Halloween-inspired specialty cocktails from 6 pm to 2 am, featuring a selection of five concoctions for P500 nett, including Nightmare, Potion Ivy, and Bloody Marga. This stylish lounge offers light meals and refreshing drinks, all set to a backdrop of live music from bands and DJs.
For reservations and details about upcoming performances at CenterPlay, call 8800-8080 or email guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. Guests can also explore City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers and manage their Melco Club points through the newly launched Melco Club App, available for free on iOS and Android.
About City of Dreams Manila
City of Dreams Manila, opened in February 2015, is located in Parañaque, part of the Aseana City township development. The resort features modern gaming spaces, three Forbes Travel Guide-rated luxury hotels, health and wellness facilities, and a variety of dining options, alongside entertainment venues like DreamPlay and CenterPlay.
City of Dreams Manila has received multiple accolades, including recognition as a Travelers’ Choice Award Winner by Tripadvisor in 2024, ranking it among the top 10% worldwide in customer reviews.
For more information, please visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.
About Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation
Melco Resorts and Entertainment (Philippines) Corporation (“MRP”), a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: “MLCO”), is a leader in developing integrated casino and entertainment resorts in Asia and Europe. MRP’s subsidiary, Melco Resorts Leisure (PHP) Corporation, developed City of Dreams Manila in collaboration with other partners.
For further details about Melco Resorts and Entertainment Philippines, please visit melco-resorts-philippines.com.