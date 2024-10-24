Spooktacular Halloween festivities await at City of Dreams Manila

This Halloween season, City of Dreams Manila invites guests to dive into a world of thrilling surprises and family-friendly fun at Café Society, CenterPlay, and DreamPlay. Highlighting the excitement is a Halloween costume contest where participants can win an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila.

Troll or Treat at DreamPlay

On 1 November, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center, DreamPlay, will host its much-anticipated Halloween adventure, titled “Troll or Treat.” Guests can join beloved characters Poppy and Branch for a day filled with exciting activities.

For just P2,999, families can secure the Troll or Treat package, which includes an all-day pass to DreamPlay. Registration kicks off at 10 am, with attractions opening at 11 am. Starting at 1 pm, participants aged five and above can enjoy a variety of activities, including a Pumpkin Hunt, Halloween balloon pop, a 2D Halloween movie screening, character meet-and-greets, and the Troll or Treat Runway costume contest, where the winner will enjoy a luxurious overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila, complete with breakfast for two.