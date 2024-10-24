Solaire earns quality ticket

Solaire Resort Entertainment City, one of Manila’s most luxurious resorts, earned its ISO22000 certification for Food Safety Management from Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance London, becoming the first integrated resort in the Philippines to receive this distinction.

The prestigious certification aims to unify food safety management requirements for businesses within the food chain.

This highlights Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s dedication to ensuring its operations’ highest food safety and quality standards.

The ISO22000 standard combines the principles of food safety management with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), ensuring that food safety risks are identified, managed, and mitigated throughout the entire food supply chain.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s Integrated Food Safety System has been established in 2012 and has been HACCP-certified since 2015.

It is the country’s sole hotel and integrated resort to hold HACCP accreditations from two distinct local regulatory bodies. This includes the National Meat Inspection Services for butchery operations and the Bureau of Quarantine certificates for inflight catering.

Highest food safety standard

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the ISO22000 certification, which highlights our commitment to providing the highest standard of food safety. This is a milestone for us, and we will continue to provide unique and high-quality dining experiences for all our guests,” vice president of Culinary Chef Sebastian Kellerhoff, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, said.

Other awards garnered by Solaire Resort Entertainment City include the 2022 Golden Steth Award from the Parañaque City Health Office for advancing the Universal Health Care system and ensuring food safety during Covid, Thomas Edison Recognition Award for ensuring the continuity and safety of the business during Covid and 3M Food Safety Award for Excellence Award 2022. tdt