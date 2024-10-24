Solaire earns ISO cert from London for food safety management 

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation's Solaire Resort Entertainment City has earned its ISO 22000 certification for food safety management from Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance London, becoming the first integrated resort in the Philippines to receive the distinction.

This prestigious certification, highlighting the Resort's dedication to ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality, aims to unify food safety management requirements for businesses within the food chain.

The ISO22000 standard combines food safety management principles with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP), ensuring that food safety risks are identified, managed, and mitigated throughout the entire food supply chain.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s Integrated Food Safety System (IFSS) has been established since 2012 and HACCP certified since 2015. It is the country’s sole hotel and integrated resort to hold HACCP accreditations from two distinct local regulatory bodies. This includes the National Meat Inspection Services for butchery operations and the Bureau of Quarantine certificates for inflight catering.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the ISO 22000 certification, which highlights our commitment to providing the highest standard of food safety. This is a milestone for us, and we will continue to provide unique and high-quality dining experiences for all our guests," said Vice President of Culinary Chef Sebastian Kellerhoff, Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Similarly, the Solaire Resort Entertainment City was awarded the 2022 Golden Steth Award from the Parañaque City Health Office for advancing the Universal Health Care system and ensuring food safety during COVID, the Thomas Edison Recognition Award ensuring the continuity and safety of the business during COVID, and the 3M Food Safety Award for Excellence Award 2022.