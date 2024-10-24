SM Supermalls pushes sustainable initiatives for greener spaces

As the Philippines faces serious environmental challenges due to poor waste management, continued deforestation, and air pollution, the country placed 168th out of 180 countries on this year’s result of the Environmental Performance Index (EPI).

Upholding sustainability as its core commitment, this has driven the country’s biggest conglomerate, SM Group, to strengthen its ecosystem of sustainable businesses.

Sustainable investments met with innovative solutions are the key initiatives that SM embodies to foster a greener future and address environmental issues such as climate change, deforestation, and pollution.

One of SM’s sustainability practices involves waste reduction, energy conservation, and efficient energy use to reduce, if not alleviate, the impacts of several environmental problems the country faces today.

Greener and Community-Centric Spaces

With the gradual transition to a new era of technology and innovation, SM is transforming its malls into more sustainable, greener spaces for the public and making their visit meaningful, where they can have deeper connections with their local community.

Notable developments such as that in SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, and SM City Iloilo reflect SM Group’s advocacy in creating both sustainable and community-centric design spaces to provide customers with a convenient and comfortable mall experience.

In collaboration with some of its partners, SM also adheres to its social responsibility to help the country be a better place to live in such as SM Cares’ participation in this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day, where it broke a record for the biggest number of volunteers who joined the global movement and collected 135,000 kilograms of waste for disposal.

A total of 23,320 people from different organizations and communities participated in the nationwide event in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), local government units, and concerned agencies in their commitment toward cleaner oceans.

Sustainable Investments

Aside from its initiative to provide a sustainable shopping experience to its visitors, Jessica Bianca “Jica” Sy, the daughter of Henry “Big Boy” Sy Jr., co-vice chairperson of SM Investments Corp. and chairperson of SM Prime, pioneers sustainable investments as a way to cultivate a greener future for the company and the country alike.

According to Sy, SM prioritizes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors, highlighting the group’s aim in structuring investments that conserve the ecosystem.

Disaster-related conversations

During the recent Philippine-hosted Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction on 14-18 October, the SM Group, alongside Ayala Malls, stood at the forefront of the country’s sustainability projects and initiatives for disaster management.

SM Supermalls vice president Liza Silerio, during a panel discussion on the third day of the conference, said that SM Malls’ structural designs were built with high consideration on safety and the Philippines’ building code.

According to her, initiatives like this not only reflect the company’s adherence to building codes but also contribute to the country’s preparedness among communities for potential disasters—something vital for safeguarding the lives of millions of Filipinos.

Advancing Efforts

The SM Group’s sustainability initiatives are anchored to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, stepping ahead in transforming today’s business landscape into a more sustainable one through mobilizing efforts in addressing climate change and its associated global health risks.

With the multisectoral efforts, SM Group, just like any other conglomerate working toward sustainability, continues to drive actions that would help the country address its environmental problems and protect its communities.