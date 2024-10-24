SM Supermalls bring festive holiday cheer with malls Christmas launch

On 17 October, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) kicked off the festivities with MOA Paskong Pinoy! The spirit of the holidays came alive, thanks to live performances from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. Stell of SB19 also serenaded the crowd with his rendition of classic Filipino Christmas favorites. Following this was MOA’s dazzling tree lighting ceremony, which illuminated the mall and created a magical atmosphere for the holiday season. The grand, playful installations of Filipino icons, including taho carts and kalesas, flanked a towering Christmas tree in the mall’s Central Atrium.

Meanwhile, SM Megamall transformed into a classic London Christmas scene, featuring extravagant red ribbons and tuxedo-donned teddy bears, inviting visitors to step into a winter wonderland for Mega Holidays 2024! The grand 50-foot Christmas tree took center stage during the tree lighting ceremony, captivating guests with its radiant lights. The festivities continued with a one-of-a-kind hologram concert featuring singer-songwriter and rising star Maki.

Christmas in the Visayas region came alive at SM Seaside City Cebu with the launch of Santa’s Cirque World. Families enjoyed a whimsical theatrical performance featuring Mr. and Mrs Claus, followed by the enchanting lighting of a stunning 40-foot Christmas tree. The array of attractions, including the Merry-Go-Magic, Mrs. Claus’ Spectacle Tent, The North Pole Flyer, and the Festive Ferris Wheel Delight, created a fun-filled day for everyone in attendance.

At SM City Bacolod, the holiday spirit flourished with the launch of Santa’s Elf Village. A lively Christmas medley was performed by the CPAC Symphonic Orchestra and the De La Salle Chorale, filling the air with joyful music. The highlight of the evening was the heartwarming countdown to the tree lighting, where Santa and his delightful elves made a grand, spectacular entrance, spreading cheer and holiday magic to everyone present.

The enchantment continued on 18 October at SM Lanang in Davao, where Janine Myrtel Arisola and Timothy Paul Cabrera, independent performing artists, delivered a mesmerizing ballet performance, Pas de Deux. The enchanting Christmas Forest, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for this captivating scene.