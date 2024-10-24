SM Supermalls bring festive holiday cheer with malls Christmas launch

The holiday season has officially begun at SM Supermalls, with a series of spectacular Christmas launches at SM malls around the country! Each mall celebrated the beginning of Christmas with unique themes, activities, and decorations, bringing joy and excitement to families and visitors alike.
SM Supermalls welcomed the Christmas season at SM City North EDSA on 16 October, which transformed into an enchanting land called Elfdale. The Christmas tree lighting ceremony was made special by the dynamic performances of Jose Mari Chan and P-Pop groups, VXON and G22.
On 17 October, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) kicked off the festivities with MOA Paskong Pinoy! The spirit of the holidays came alive, thanks to live performances from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. Stell of SB19 also serenaded the crowd with his rendition of classic Filipino Christmas favorites. Following this was MOA’s dazzling tree lighting ceremony, which illuminated the mall and created a magical atmosphere for the holiday season. The grand, playful installations of Filipino icons, including taho carts and kalesas, flanked a towering Christmas tree in the mall’s Central Atrium.
Meanwhile, SM Megamall transformed into a classic London Christmas scene, featuring extravagant red ribbons and tuxedo-donned teddy bears, inviting visitors to step into a winter wonderland for Mega Holidays 2024! The grand 50-foot Christmas tree took center stage during the tree lighting ceremony, captivating guests with its radiant lights. The festivities continued with a one-of-a-kind hologram concert featuring singer-songwriter and rising star Maki.
Christmas in the Visayas region came alive at SM Seaside City Cebu with the launch of Santa’s Cirque World. Families enjoyed a whimsical theatrical performance featuring Mr. and Mrs Claus, followed by the enchanting lighting of a stunning 40-foot Christmas tree. The array of attractions, including the Merry-Go-Magic, Mrs. Claus’ Spectacle Tent, The North Pole Flyer, and the Festive Ferris Wheel Delight, created a fun-filled day for everyone in attendance.
At SM City Bacolod, the holiday spirit flourished with the launch of Santa’s Elf Village. A lively Christmas medley was performed by the CPAC Symphonic Orchestra and the De La Salle Chorale, filling the air with joyful music. The highlight of the evening was the heartwarming countdown to the tree lighting, where Santa and his delightful elves made a grand, spectacular entrance, spreading cheer and holiday magic to everyone present.
The enchantment continued on 18 October at SM Lanang in Davao, where Janine Myrtel Arisola and Timothy Paul Cabrera, independent performing artists, delivered a mesmerizing ballet performance, Pas de Deux. The enchanting Christmas Forest, adorned with twinkling lights and festive decorations, provided the perfect backdrop for this captivating scene.
SM Aura, on the other hand, celebrated Filipino craftsmanship through the Sinag at Saya showcase. A beautifully decorated holiday display highlighted local artistry with intricate ornaments and parols made from native materials. The tree-lighting ceremony featured a unique fashion presentation by renowned designer Carl Jan Cruz, who reimagined traditional Filipino aesthetics through modern design — a delight for attendees with its beautiful blend of culture and style.
Finally, on 19 October, The Podium unveiled its Holidays are in Bloom celebration, with the mall decked out in gold and ivory blooms, with tinges of lilac and soft rose. The tree-lighting ceremony dazzled guests, along with musical performances from enchanting elves, toy soldiers, and ballerinas. And of course, Santa’s special appearance added to the festive excitement.
With laughter, music, and a sprinkle of magic, SM Supermalls is setting the stage for a joyous holiday season. These dynamic celebrations are just the beginning, as families and friends create AweSM memories, just in time for the most wonderful time of the year! For more information on SM’s Christmas celebrations and events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.