SCUTTLEBUTT

Catch-22

Renewable energy (RE) proponents and advocates find themselves in a paradoxical situation where they may have to compromise their steadfast stance against the proliferation of mining projects.

Civil society groups that support RE have questioned the rationale behind opening mines for energy transition minerals, arguing that doing so would exacerbate rather than alleviate the country’s vulnerability to climate hazards.

The Philippines is one of the most mineral-rich countries in the world, ranking second in the production of nickel ore and being a major producer of copper and other minerals essential for the production of batteries used to store energy.

RE’s potential as a baseload energy source relies on the manufacture of efficient batteries.

A 2023 study by the Berlin-based think tank Climate Analytics indicated that the Philippines would need 1,376 kilotons of copper and 29.5 kilotons of nickel to fully transition to 100-percent RE generation, based on 1.5-degree Celsius aligned pathways.

The copper requirement could be met in 4.6 years, while the nickel requirement would take only 1.2 months.

Pro-RE groups attribute the projected increase in demand for transition minerals to the continued prioritization of private over public transport and centralized over decentralized power generation.

According to a 2021 report by the International Energy Agency, the demand for transition minerals like copper, nickel, and cobalt will grow sixfold to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Electric vehicles are the main contributor to the increase in demand, accounting for 77.4 percent of nickel demand, 98.7 percent of cobalt demand, and 21.4 percent of copper demand.