Reward offered on resto shooter

A P2 million reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman in a shooting incident in Makati City last 17 October 2024, according to the Southern Police District (SPD).

Information on Thursday morning revealed that the reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Wang Danyu aka Wang Dan Yu, who is wanted in connection with the death of Chinese national Liu Jiabin.

According to Makati City Police, Wang Dan Yu, also known as Bao Long, shot the victim inside a restaurant. He then fled the scene with an unidentified Chinese national.

The SPD said the suspect is armed and dangerous, warning operatives to take precautions.