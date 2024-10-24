Remulla Assures Families of 34 Missing Sabungeros Won’t Be Abandoned

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stated that the government is not giving up on the 34 missing sabungeros.

Remulla assured that the grieving families will not be abandoned.

In a recent meeting with top law enforcement officials, including PNP-CIDG Director Nicolas Torre and NBI Director Jaime Santiago, he reaffirmed the commitment to resolve the case of the mysterious disappearances.

“We intend to follow through on the sabungero cases. We do not intend to abandon anybody here,” Remulla said.

He noted that despite the lack of recent contact from the families, the government remains determined to bring justice.

“The fact that the families have not been following up with us lately is something that happens, but we are not abandoning our pursuit of justice,” he continued.

The case dates back to between April 2021 and January 2022, when 34 sabungeros from different parts of Luzon vanished without a trace.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cockfighting arenas were forced to close down. Many operators opted to go online, creating a lucrative but dangerous underground business.

However, more than 30 men mysteriously disappeared, leaving their families desperate for answers.