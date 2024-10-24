Red-hot Spin Doctors ready to test HD Spikers’ mettle

Savouge aims to capitalize on its opportunity to take solo control of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference elimination round as it seeks a third straight win today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Following a hard-earned five-set victory over Martelli Meats and a dominant three-set sweep against the VNS Griffins, the Spin Doctors face a tougher challenge in their 6 p.m. match against the Cignal HD Spikers.

The HD Spikers, who topped the Open Conference last May, kicked off their campaign for a second championship with a resounding three-set win over the winless Chichi DHTSI Titans.

With their dominant form, Cignal remains the favored team, expected to halt Savouge’s impressive early run.

Still, Savouge coach Sydney Calderon remains upbeat about their chances.

“Our 2-0 start boosts out confidence level and now that we will be up against Cignal, we don’t feel any pressure because we’d like to learn from them,” Calderon said.

Despite Cignal’s clear edge in experience and firepower, head coach Dexter Clamor is not taking Savouge for granted.

“Savouge is not an easy opponent. They’re not a so-so team and they can come up with great combinations. If we end being complacent, things could go wrong.”

Savouge will rely on a balanced attack led by former Cignal standout Giles Torres, along with Lorenz Señoron, Norwel Sanama and Louis Gamban.