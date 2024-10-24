Proactive stance vs modern crime trends

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) is taking a proactive stance against modern crime trends with the launch of two vital training programs.

Central Luzon police director PBGen. Redrico Maranan emphasized the importance of these initiatives, noting the police should be “constantly adapting to the evolving landscape of crime.”

“We must be prepared to address new threats, including internet crimes targeting children, and protect our communities,” Maranan said.

A 60-day Intelligence Basic Course for police commissioned and non-commissioned officers is underway, led by the Regional Intelligence Division under PCol Lucile Faycho. The program equips officers with essential intelligence-gathering techniques, strategic analysis, and operational planning, empowering them to effectively address complex criminal activities.

In a separate initiative, the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division — Women and Children’s Protection Desk, under PMaj. Ailyn Rosario, has launched a five-day seminar on Basic Internet Crimes Against Children.

This seminar, conducted in partnership with the International Justice Mission, provides officers with specialized training in combating online child exploitation.

The program emphasizes investigative techniques, cybercrime forensics, and collaboration with international agencies, ensuring a robust response to this growing threat.