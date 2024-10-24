PRO3 delivers essential services to children, PNP beneficiaries in Tarlac

TARLAC CITY—The Police Regional Office 3-Officers Ladies Club Foundation Inc. (PRO3-OLCFI) recently hosted a community event, PRO3 CARES, aimed at providing essential services and support to children and PNP beneficiaries in this city.

The event, held on Wednesday at Camp General Francisco Macabulos, focused on delivering much-needed mobility aids, healthcare services, and festive fun.

Activities included a trick-or-treat, gift-giving, and wheelchair distribution for PNP beneficiaries and 35 pupils from the Tarlac PPO Child Development Center.

Morever, key services provided were distrubution of food packs and hygiene kits, conduct of free eye and medical checkups, and provision of reading glasses and dentures.

Mrs. Ebeneza M. Maranan, the PRO3-OLCFI's advisor, emphasized the importance of supporting the well-being of police personnel and their families.

"This event is a testament to our commitment to providing essential services and care to those who serve and protect our community," she said.