Phl nominated for first time to lead WHO Health Assembly

The Philippines has been nominated to be President of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) to be held in Geneva, Switzerland in May 2025.
This nomination is historic as it is the first time that the Philippines will lead the prestigious Health Assembly since the World Health Organization was founded in 1948.
The WHA is the highest decision-making body of the WHO and is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.
It is attended by delegations from all 194 WHO Member States, with 37 countries and areas of which are in the Western Pacific.
The main functions of the WHA are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.
The officers of the WHA are formally elected by acclamation at the start of each session in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the WHA.
The President oversees the conduct of the WHA and guides the Assembly in its critical discussions and decisions on global health policies and initiatives. The President may appoint five vice presidents to act in their place during meetings or parts thereof.
The vice presidents, meanwhile, can also be selected by lot at the session where the election takes place.
Member States traditionally elect a President from each of the six WHO regions (Western Pacific, South East Asia, Africa, Americas, Europe, Eastern Mediterranean), rotating every year.
For its 78th session, the President will come from the Western Pacific.
The last time a WHA President came from the Western Pacific was in 2019, from the Lao People's Democratic Republic.
The Department of Health said the nomination “comes at a pivotal time for the Philippines,” as it pursues numerous health initiatives on the global stage aimed at strengthening the health workforce to address gaps in healthcare delivery, championing the implementation of Universal Health Care through Primary Health Care, and leading global tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and patient safety initiatives.
Through its leadership, the Philippines aims to further emphasize the importance of resilient health systems and international cooperation in the face of global health challenges.
In a statement, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa thanked the country’s neighbors in the Western Pacific “for the trust and confidence.”
“Filipinos are recognized as bridge-builders in the international community,” Herbosa said.
Our nomination by the Western Pacific Member States as WHA78 President is a recognition of our collective contribution and leadership in international health,” Herbosa added.
The Presidency of the WHA runs for the duration of the Assembly itself, until a new President is elected the following year from the WHO Region of the Americas.