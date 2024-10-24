PBBM expands West Cebu ecozone

The West Cebu Industrial Park (WCIP) in Balamban, Cebu has been expanded upon order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

In a Presidential Proclamation No. 710, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 16 October 2024, the order designated parcels of land in Barangays Arpili and Buanoy for its inclusion into the existing West Cebu ecozone, a registered special economic zone with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

According to the proclamation, additional land with a total land area of 176,783 square meters or roughly 17.6 hectares.

WCIP was declared as the shipbuilding industry hub for more than 30 years already.

Currently, WCIP has 540-hectare mixed-use development as the ecozone hosts 11 locators from medium to heavy industries, some of which are the biggest shipbuilding firms in the world, making Balamban as the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines.