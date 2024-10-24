Palace Lauds Arrest of Suspected Drug Pusher Near Malacañang Complex

Content Warning: The following article discusses illegal drug activity and law enforcement actions related to drug offenses. Reader discretion is advised.

Malacañang Palace lauded law enforcement agencies for apprehending an individual suspected of pushing illegal drugs in San Miguel, Manila.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Edgar Ventura, also known as “Face,” operated a drug den in the same location where the Malacañang Complex stands.

“We commend the NBI, with the support of the PSG, PDEA, and local police, for the apprehension of a suspected drug pusher and the seizure of drug-related paraphernalia in San Miguel, Manila,” Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement.

Bersamin added that the individual is not operating alone and called on law enforcement agencies to pursue the capture of his accomplices. He also requested the full cooperation of the public in the investigation.

Recovered from the suspect were nine plastic sachets of suspected illegal drugs and other drug paraphernalia, which were turned over to the Forensic Chemistry Division of the NBI for further testing.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, Bersamin stated that the successful outcome of the operation “underscores the unyielding resolve” of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his administration to eradicate illegal drugs in the country. He issued a stern warning to individuals still trading in illegal drugs.

“Let it be known: no corner of this land, no matter how remote or concealed, will serve as a refuge for the producers and distributors of these lethal substances. The full, unforgiving weight of the law will always descend upon them,” Bersamin said.