P2-M reward offered for shooter of Chinese inside Makati resto 

A P2 million reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman in a shooting incident in Makati City on 17 October 2024, the Southern Police District (SPD) revealed Thursday morning.

The reward is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Wang Danyu, aka Wang Dan Yu, who is wanted in connection with the death of Chinese national Liu Jiabin.



According to Makati City Police, Wang Dan Yu, who also goes by the nickname Bao Long, shot the victim inside a restaurant. He fled the scene with an unidentified Chinese national.

The SPD said the suspect is armed and dangerous, thus the operatives were warned to take precaution.

"Take no action to apprehend this individual yourself, as he is considered armed and dangerous," the SPD said.

It added, "If you have any information about this person, please notify the nearest police station or contact the Makati City Police Station at 09297936525. All information will be kept strictly confidential."