OUT OF HARMIE’S WAY: Constantino survives wicked winds, bags 4th LPGT crown

BACOLOD CITY — Harmie Constantino ended a prolonged slump in spectacular fashion, rallying from three strokes down to edge out Sarah Ababa by one shot and claim the title at the weather-shortened ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic with a courageous 69 here on Thursday.

This victory not only marked the end of Constantino’s struggles, which began in June after a dominant run in the first four legs of the 2024 Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, but it also reasserted her standing as the country’s premier golfer with the harsh conditions further underscoring her resilience and skill.

“Honestly, it felt like luck,” Constantino admitted after her hard-fought win, though her mastery in adverse conditions proved otherwise.

“It didn’t feel like the victory was mine the entire day. I even had a shaky start,” she added, referring to her three-putt on No. 7 after the resumption of play in the rain-suspended second round.

Constantino assembled a 142 total, which earned her P117,000, edging Ababa (75) by one stroke. Florence Bisera shot a 73 to finish third at 145. Ababa and Bisera took home P82,000 and P65,000, respectively.

Heavy rains and fierce winds at mid-morning turned the event, presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp., into a battle for survival, with contenders struggling to stay on course amid the elements.

Players were forced to constantly adjust their strategies as the gusts of wind wreaked havoc on their shots, making each stroke a challenge.

Despite trailing by three strokes with six holes to play, Constantino held her nerve. She birdied the par-5 14th to force a three-way tie with Ababa and Bisera at five-over overall, setting up a potential playoff finish.

But a superb bunker shot on No. 16 led to a crucial birdie that gave her the lead — and the victory.

“I played well despite the conditions, it was tough to maintain momentum,” said Constantino, who mixed in a series of scrambling pars throughout the final round.

“The turning point was the birdie on No. 16 from the bunker.”

As Constantino finished her round, she held a one-stroke lead over the final flight of Ababa, Daniella Uy and Gretchen Villacencio. Not realizing she was ahead, Constantino focused on hitting the fairway and securing par on the closing hole, which she did.

Ababa, unable to capitalize on the par-5 18th, settled for a two-putt par, giving Constantino her fourth victory at the close of the 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“At that point, I wasn’t aware that I had taken the lead until the 18th hole. I just thought I had to save par,” she recalled.

With previous wins at Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and the Philippine Masters, Constantino now heads to the Match Play Championship at The Country Club next month, brimming with confidence but still recognizing areas for improvement.

“I still have a lot to work on before the Match Play. My swing and irons need more attention — they’re not quite where I want them to be,” she said.

Mikha Fortuna carded a 72 to finish fourth at 146, while Uy faded with a 77 to take fifth place at 148. Chanelle Avaricio and Villacencio matched 149s after rounds of 75 and 77, respectively.

Princess Superal finished eighth at 150, while Marvi Monsalve (75) and Jiwon Lee (79) shared ninth at 153.

Though Constantino was three strokes behind after six holes when second-round play was suspended due to unplayable conditions on Tuesday, she remained undeterred.