‘No regrets’ on Rody narc war — Bato

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Thursday stressed the need to seek the truth about the previous administration’s implementation of the war against illegal drugs.

Dela Rosa, former chief of the Philippine National Police, said no one could fight such a war, especially against drug personalities and syndicates, by being lenient.

“There’s no way you can win the battle, win the war against drugs with that. You have to be forceful enough to send your message down the spine of these criminals,” he said.

“No regrets on my part. If you are going to give me the chance to do it again, I will do it again, the same approach,” he added.

The drug war was initiated by former President Rodrigo Duterte, with Dela Rosa as the chief architect of the bloody campaign.

The Senate is set to conduct an inquiry on 28 October on the extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses that occurred during the drug war.

Dela Rosa said he does not need to prepare for the hearing.

“The truth is out there, and you cannot change it. I know the truth, so they cannot invent stories against me with all these allegations that they are talking about. Just observe on Monday. I am here to establish the truth,” he said.

Dela Rosa said he is prepared to be a resource person in the Senate investigation into the drug war.

“I am also offering myself as a resource person. They can interrogate me. They can interpellate me anytime they want,” he said.

“No, I won’t feel offended. I will not be offended. I’m sure. Why would I be? They can ask me so I can clarify their doubts. I can defend myself in any forum. When you are telling the truth, everything will come out naturally. I’ll be frank and candid,” he said.

During the House Quad Committee hearing, Police Col. Jovie Espenido accused Dela Rosa of giving the orders to kill drug personalities, including Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa, who was killed in his jail cell in 2016.

‘No, I won’t feel offended. I will not be offended. I’m sure. Why would I be? They can ask me so I can clarify their doubts. I can defend myself in any forum.’

Parojinog was killed along with 15 others when police served warrants at the family’s properties in July 2017.

Citing a conversation with Dela Rosa, Espenido said the former PNP chief instructed him to help the administration in the war against illegal drugs.

He said the term “clean up” in the police organization meant “to kill.”

At the House inquiry, drug suspect Kerwin Espinosa claimed that Dela Rosa coerced him into linking former Senator Leila de Lima to the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison.

He said Dela Rosa also forced him to implicate businessman Peter Lim.