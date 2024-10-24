NEWJEANS BRINGS EFFORTLESS COOL AND ‘90S VIBES TO FALL FASHION

Calvin Klein introduces the final chapter of its Fall 2024 campaign, starring the five members of the global musical phenomenon NewJeans. The campaign, shot by Gordon von Steiner, features Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein in the brand’s new denim and Fall essentials.

The campaign highlights vibrant colors and effortless cool, showcasing the K-pop group both as a whole and individually. Their confidence shines in the video as they move playfully to “It Girl” by Kah-Lo, Karma Fields & Associanu. Throughout, their charisma and unique personalities are captured in Calvin Klein’s bold, simple jeans, tees and outerwear.

“We are so excited to be starring in a Calvin Klein campaign,” stated NewJeans. “It was a natural fit to partner with a brand rooted in confidence and with their team on a campaign that brought our personalities into focus, all while having fun wearing the latest seasonal styles.”