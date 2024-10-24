New Sy generation lives Tatang’s ideals

Sustainability projects of the SM group, from the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials within the malls to the complex initiatives to address environmental issues including climate change, pollution, deforestation, energy efficiency and waste management, heavily reflect the ideals of the late patriarch Henry Sy Sr.

Sy was “Tatang” to SM’s generations of employees, a father figure who not only provided Filipinos with jobs, but also careers within the company.

He would inspire them with his life and example, and share with them his values, which are now ingrained in SM’s corporate culture.

The company’s social responsibility thrust started with ensuring a safe and comfortable workplace that endeared employees to him.

In 1983, Tatang and his wife Felicidad started the SM Foundation. They held the belief that empowering communities by making them self-sufficient would eventually redound to the economy.

Caring matters

Through scholarships, school building programs and health and medical projects, such as the Operation Tulong Express for disaster-stricken communities and Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan or Sustainable Agriculture, SM provides opportunities to create a positive social cycle in the many communities of which it is part.

The Foundation’s mall-based programs evolved into SM Cares, which was launched in 2004 to organize sustainability and community support efforts. Its advocacies include the environment, persons with disabilities, women, senior citizens and children and youth.

SM was particularly visible in communities during the pandemic. SM Foundation was one of the first responders in 2020 through its Covid-19 response program, in which 90,500 personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as P105 billion worth of medical equipment like ventilators and X-ray machines, were released.

It also distributed 20,000 PCR and 48,050 RNA test kits, and together with its unit SM Engineering Design & Development (SMEDD), constructed six Emergency Quarantine Facilities in Metro Manila.

SM Foundation programs continue to serve communities — new scholars in its college scholarship and technology-vocational programs, which had a total of 8,000 graduates as of 2021; and repair of classrooms in its 103 school buildings.

Its upgraded farmer’s training continues in over 900 cities and municipalities, along with Kalinga packs distributed to families in areas struck by calamities.

Recent collaborations with Goldilocks and Uniqlo Philippines brought sweet treats and food packs to frontliners, and upgraded seven of the Foundation’s 120 Health and Wellness Centers, respectively.

SM Cares continues to spearhead community advocacies, the latest of which include bike-friendly infrastructures.

Serving communities

The design of SM Supermalls, on the other hand, has made them community centers of sorts by collaborating with government agencies and local governments to bring basic government services closer to the public.

These include international vaccine certification at the Bureau of Quarantine satellite office, National ID Registration, voter’s registration with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), passport application, PhilHealth, SSS and GSIS.

Sixty-two SM Malls nationwide also serve as venues for the vaccination program of various LGUs, making it possible to speed up the inoculation of Filipinos against the deadly virus.

Sy’s descendants are carrying on the ideals of serving communities.

The Sy siblings run the SM Group, hailed as one of Southeast Asia’s biggest conglomerates with diversified interests in malls, real estate, supermarkets and banks.

The family also owns BDO Unibank, the country’s largest bank.

Comprising the Sy clan are Teresita Sy-Coson, chairperson of BDO Unibank and co-vice chairperson of SM Investments; Elizabeth Sy who heads SM Hotels and Conventions; Henry Sy Jr., chairperson of SM Prime and co-vice chairman of SM Investments; Hans Sy, chairperson of SM Prime’s executive committee and China Banking Corp.; Herbert Sy, director of SM Prime; and Harley Sy, executive director of SM Investments, director of China Banking, and adviser to BDO Unibank.

Sy-Coson serves as vice chairperson at SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) which spearheads the group’s comprehensive sustainability agenda aimed at uplifting the well-being of its beneficiary communities.

Under her direction, the SM Foundation makes targeted social investments in education, healthcare, livelihood, and housing, all tailored to support underserved Filipinos.

The foundation is also deeply committed to promoting initiatives championing environmental conservation.

Enriching minds

Sy Jr. would continue their father’s legacy of empowering education through the Henry Sy Foundation.

In 2019, Sy Jr. and Hans led the signing of the agreement for the creation of the Medical Sciences building at the University of the Philippines-Manila. It was a joint effort between the Henry Sy Foundation and UP Medical Alumni Foundation Inc. that amounted to roughly P300 million. The foundation also offers grants and scholarships, contributing to the likes of the UST Research and Endowment Foundation, Inc., National University, Xavier School, Miriam College, and more.

Through the NGCP, Sy Jr. would donate about P1 billion to health workers during the pandemic.

Hans Sy, the visionary force behind SM Prime Holdings, underscored SM’s proactive digital shift to meet evolving consumer demands.

“During the pandemic, digital shopping surged,” he recalled. “We realized early on that simply having physical stores wasn’t sufficient anymore.”

Hans anticipated the rise of online shopping as early as 2010. He initially encountered skepticism but he developed a strategy towards enriching the in-mall experience while preparing for the surge in online shopping.

“We understood that online shopping couldn’t replicate the experiential aspects,” he noted. “From diverse dining options to signature events like our fireworks competition, our malls became destinations, not just shopping centers.”

Beyond mere expansion, Hans envisioned redefining what a retail space can offer. “We aren’t just constructing malls; we’re cultivating community hubs,” he emphasized.

“Each new SM City isn’t merely larger; it mirrors our commitment to providing spaces where people can connect, unwind, and savor.”

“My father stressed fairness and doing what’s right,” he reflected. “During the pandemic, this meant supporting our business partners by waiving rents — a decision that fostered loyalty and sustainable growth.”

Greening the future

The SM group was also a prime mover in the use of environment-friendly shopping bags through the leadership of Herbert Sy who first suggested it.

All SM malls and supermarkets nationwide now use what they call the “Green Bag,” which could last for two years even if used every week.

The bag is made of a non-woven material which is affordable and environment-friendly as it can be reused many times, unlike plastics. “The bags are sourced from China and are made of 100-percent polypropylene, which is non-toxic and allergy-free and don’t react to human skin.”

When the campaign started sometime in 2009, SM started offering green bags to shoppers who earn two points for every bag used.

Because of the “My Own Bag” campaign every Wednesday, SM Cebu saved at least 1,100 plastic bags and recorded an average of 470 green bags used every day.

Inheriting his father’s philanthropic tenet, Harley Sy is deeply involved in charitable and communal endeavors.

He actively champions the SM Foundation and epitomizes the essence of social responsibility.

Leveraging personal and corporate resources, he directs efforts toward societal betterment, exemplifying a commitment to uplift communities.

Elizabeth Sy is a known philanthropist, patron of the arts, and supporter of a progressive workplace.

In 2016, Sy oversaw the turnover of the P100-million Miriam College-Henry Sy Sr. Innovation Center. She tapped architect Eduardo Calma to work on the project that created workshop rooms, fabrication laboratories, and exhibition spaces geared toward Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math students. She sits as chairperson of Nazareth School of the SM Group-owned National University, too.

Sy also leads the corporate social responsibility programs of SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation. Under her management, the hotels and convention centers under the group have now cut down greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 40 percent, emphasizing reduced food waste, efficient energy use and recycling.

The corporation made it a point to hire women in executive positions, as well. As it stands, about 51 percent of managers of the company are women.

SM Hotels also features ingredients and products sourced from enterprises in the Philippines and has supported thousands of micro, small and medium businesses.

On top of all these, Elizabeth has been recognized for her innovations in the tourism, leisure, and hospitality industry.

Concern for others runs in family

The third generation in the family of the industrialist are pitching in as well to the group’s social goals.

SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation (SMEDD Corp.), led by its president Hans “Chico” Sy Jr., stands out not only for the huge structures it built but also for its unwavering commitment to family values and sustainability.

Stepping into the legacy of his father and grandfather, Sy Jr. said: “For me, it’s about the values ingrained in us.”

“Integrity, honesty, meritocracy and the golden rule — these are not just principles but the very foundation of our upbringing, guiding our decisions every single day,” Chico shared.

“Life presents challenges, but with the right values, there is always a path forward. These principles aren’t just preached but lived, ensuring every action resonates with integrity and respect.”

“The key difference with family businesses lies in our commitment to enduring values,” he explains.

“While leadership in other organizations may change, family businesses like ours maintain a continuity of values that define our culture.”

Beyond business achievements, the SM Group views sustainability as a moral imperative rather than a corporate duty.

“Sustainability isn’t merely a checkbox for us,” asserts Chico. “It’s about doing what’s right for our planet and future generations.”

“Sustainability is woven into our DNA. Whether it’s promoting energy efficiency, conserving water, or bolstering resilience against natural disasters, every decision reflects our commitment to responsible development,” he added.

Better future in sight

Another third-generation sustainability champion is Jessica Bianca “Jica” T. Sy, Lead Executive for Design, Innovation and Strategy of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and SM Development Corp. (SMDC).

“At SM, we believe that securing a better future for generations to come hinges on our commitment to innovative solutions and projects that embody sustainability principles. Sustainable investments play a crucial role in this endeavor,” Jica remarked.

She highlighted that investment decisions at SM prioritize environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, focusing on pursuing investments that conserve nature.

“SM is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while fostering economic growth. The group has adopted renewable energy solutions, sourcing 25 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and recycling 14.2 million cubic meters of water in 2023. SM Prime Holdings, Inc., the property arm of SM, managed 165.7 million tons of waste last year, with 92.7 million tons properly disposed of, 13 percent recycled, and 5 percent composted.

Through SM Cares, Jica said the company engaged over 17,000 volunteers in the International Coastal Clean-up 2023, removing 100,432 kilos of trash from 15 malls nationwide.

In an effort to further protect flora and fauna, SM, through Hamilo Coast, its premier resort development, declared three of its 13 coves, namely Santelmo, Etayo and Pico De Loro, are recognized as marine-protected areas.

These coves form part of the Coral Triangle, where 75 percent of the world’s coral species are found.

The Coral Triangle houses 600 different coral species, over 2,000 different types of reef fish and over 120 million people, which includes the waters of Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Solomon Islands, and Timor Leste.