NAIA Terminal 1 Faces Water Supply Interruption

[FILES] Regarding a proposed airlines’ terminal reassignment plan by the New NAIA Infra Corporation, the latter is assuring stakeholders that any changes in terminal assignments will be gradual and phased over time and that ‘airport operations will continue as usual’ following its takeover of NAIA on 14 September 2024. It also said that changes will be handled carefully and strategically, in close coordination with airline stakeholders.Philippine News Agency
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 is experiencing a water supply outage due to damage to a main water pipe.

According to reports, the pipe developed a one-meter crack when water service was restored following a scheduled repair at Maynilad's Pasay plant, which lasted 17 hours from midnight to 5 PM on 23 October.

To maintain a consistent supply to Terminal 1 during the replacement of the broken pipeline, the NAIA operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), has responded by deploying water tankers.

"Our teams are working to replace the damaged pipe as soon as possible. Water tankers are supplying water for restrooms and other necessary locations in the meantime. We greatly appreciate the public's patience and understanding during this time and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," NNIC stated.

Technicians are on-site, preparing the area for the pipe repair. Passengers are encouraged to cooperate with airport officials and conserve water during this time.

