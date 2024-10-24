NAIA Terminal 1 Faces Water Supply Interruption

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 is experiencing a water supply outage due to damage to a main water pipe.

According to reports, the pipe developed a one-meter crack when water service was restored following a scheduled repair at Maynilad's Pasay plant, which lasted 17 hours from midnight to 5 PM on 23 October.

To maintain a consistent supply to Terminal 1 during the replacement of the broken pipeline, the NAIA operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), has responded by deploying water tankers.

"Our teams are working to replace the damaged pipe as soon as possible. Water tankers are supplying water for restrooms and other necessary locations in the meantime. We greatly appreciate the public's patience and understanding during this time and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," NNIC stated.

Technicians are on-site, preparing the area for the pipe repair. Passengers are encouraged to cooperate with airport officials and conserve water during this time.