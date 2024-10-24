‘Monster’ set for Christmas cracker

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Japan’s undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will defend his titles against Australia’s Sam Goodman in Tokyo on Christmas Eve, it was announced Thursday.

The fight at Ariake Arena will be the unbeaten Inoue’s third of the year and is likely to be his last in Japan before an expected bout in Las Vegas next year.

The 31-year-old, who has a 28-0 record with 25 wins by knockout, beat Ireland’s TJ Doheny in his most recent defense in Tokyo last month.

The 26-year-old Goodman, who has a 19-0 record with eight KOs, has never held a world title in any division.

“He has an unbeaten record so he must have something about him,” Inoue, known as “Monster,” told reporters in Tokyo.

“I will need to be careful and bear that in mind for this fight.”

Inoue will be defending his super-bantamweight titles for the third time since he became undisputed champion in December last year.

He is just the second man to become undisputed world champion at two different weights since the four-belt era began in 2004. American Terence Crawford was the first.

“This is the first time I’ve had three fights in a year since 2017,” Inoue said.

“It’s reminded me how good for my preparation and physical shape it is to have that number of fights.”

“I’m confident I will have no problem being in shape for December.”

Inoue invited Goodman into the ring after the Japanese fighter beat Mexico’s Luis Nery in front of 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome in May.

The pair was scheduled to fight in September until negotiations broke down.

Goodman said the fight was “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

“He’s a great boxer, he’s one of the best pound for pound,” he said.

“I’m aware of the task I’ve got in front of me and I know I’ve got to be at my best to beat this guy.”