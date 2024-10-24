MOA Arena: Jewel in SM’s crown

The SM Group is not just providing convenience to the Filipinos with its presence in the retail, banking, mining, hotel, property and education sectors.

It is also helping some of the brightest stars in sports shine both in the local and international arenas.

Since its opening in 2012, the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena has witnessed some of the biggest moments in Philippine sports.

It serves as the home to some of the country’s biggest leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association, University Athletic Association, National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Premier Volleyball League.

Aside from that, it has also hosted some of the best international events like the Southeast Asian Games, International Basketball Federation matches, Volleyball Nations League games, Women’s Volleyball Club World Championship, a National Basketball Association preseason duel between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers in 2013.

But the biggest event that happened at the MOA Arena was the FIBA Basketball World Cup last year.