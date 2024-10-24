MOA Arena: Jewel in SM’s crown

The SM Group is not just providing convenience to the Filipinos with its presence in the retail, banking, mining, hotel, property and education sectors.
It is also helping some of the brightest stars in sports shine both in the local and international arenas.
Since its opening in 2012, the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena has witnessed some of the biggest moments in Philippine sports.
It serves as the home to some of the country’s biggest leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association, University Athletic Association, National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Premier Volleyball League.
Aside from that, it has also hosted some of the best international events like the Southeast Asian Games, International Basketball Federation matches, Volleyball Nations League games, Women’s Volleyball Club World Championship, a National Basketball Association preseason duel between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers in 2013.
But the biggest event that happened at the MOA Arena was the FIBA Basketball World Cup last year.
With the entire basketball world watching, the cavernous 15,000-seater venue opened its doors to some of the brightest basketball stars like Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jordan Clarkson, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Anthony Edwards and Austin Reaves.
Dennis Schroeder and the Germans emerged victorious following a masterful 88-77 win over Serbia in the gold medal match.
Hans Sy Jr., president of SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation, stressed that they are doing their best to come up with a sports facility that will be at par with those in the United States, Middle East and Europe.
He said their investments were worth it as they got very positive response from the world’s brightest basketball stars in the aftermath of the World Cup.
“Looking back, it was all worth it putting those efforts in projecting to host the FIBA Basketball World Cup,” Sy said.
But MOA is far from done.
After the World Cup, MOA will host two more rounds of FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers as well as the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship next year.
Truly, the MOA Arena is one of a kind.
It doesn’t just simply host sports events. It also serves as a bastion of excellence, bringing pride and joy to sports-loving Filipinos.