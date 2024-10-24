Manila seniors’ cash gift doubled

The local government of Manila has prioritized its elderly residents by doubling the cash aid provided to over 200,000 senior citizens starting in January 2025.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna signed Ordinance 9081, which increases the monthly monetary allowance for all bona fide senior citizens of Manila from P500 to P1,000.

“Now, you won’t have to wait long. As long as Vice Yul and I are here, you can be sure of honest and true service that values everyone,” Lacuna said.

She added that the ordinance addresses the constant requests of senior citizens in the city, noting that in each of their weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, senior citizens would always ask for an increase in their monthly cash allowance.

“Our grandparents never fail to ask for an increase in their allowance. They don’t want it every three months because it’s difficult. Our seniors want it in full, so we made it P2,000 every four months. Now, we’ve doubled it,” Lacuna said.

“You won’t have to wait long. Although it’s still not enough, it’s a big relief for your needs,” she added.

Present during the signing of the ordinance were Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs chief Eilnor Jacinto, Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, and the principal authors of the ordinance led by Councilors Philip Lacuna, Fa Fugoso, Uno Lim, Nino dela Cruz, Atty. Jong Isip, Rod Lacsamana, Maile Atienza, Macky Lacson, Lei Lacuna, Charry Ortega and Marjun Isidro.